John Cena vs Dave Bautista: Which Wrestler Turned Actor Has the Best Hollywood Career?

WWE is a great show that makes wrestlers gain a lot of fame, that’s why the most popular make the leap to the movies, such as Dwayne Johnson, John Cena and Dave Bautista. Obviously, not all of them are so successful. Even so, the normal thing would be that they want to intervene in movies together as they already did in the ring.

Bautista has fought Cena in his Hall of Fame career. At WrestleMania 20 in 2004, Batista faced Dwayne The Rock Johnson & Mick Foley as part of Evolution in a handicap match, while Batista spearheaded events with Cena for years.

Who is wealthier? Bautista or Cena?

Within the list of the thirty richest wrestlers in the world, Dave Bautista is in the 15th position. According to registered data, Dave Bautista owns sixteen million dollars. During his WWE career, Dave Bautista has undergone a substantial character development. He was a hero once and then he was something else (in pro wrestling terms), but he was an absolute beast in every role.

That is why Bautista remains as one of the most memorable names in the wrestling world. Since 2006, he has made a slow change in his career and now he is into acting and filmmaking.

In 2019, Dave returned in a match with Triple H, after which he announced his retirement. And with a net worth of $16 million, the former wrestler enjoys a comfortable life.

On the other hand, in this same list, John Cena is in the 5th position, where it is recorded that he has a fortune of sixty million dollars. A living legend in WWE, John Cena is a 16-time world champion, New York Times bestseller, actor, and musician. There is hardly anyone who does not know Cena or his “You can’t see me” iconic phrase.

With $60 million in net worth, the superstar from the Fast & Furious latest movie is also well known for his philanthropic activities.

Unlike the great opportunities that John Cena had in Hollywood, Dave Bautista says that the world of show business in Hollywood was not so easy for him, since he mentions he could not get people to give him an opportunity as an actor. He says that his life really began at 30, assures that there is nothing as difficult as having been part of professional wrestling and since 2014 he is a key member of one of Marvel’s most beloved stories. But the star, after a decade in Hollywood, still considers himself as an apprentice. “I always want to play different characters,” says the protagonist of The Army of the Dead while he was talking about Culto (main character of this plot), which is his first film with Netflix and Zack Snyder.

However, comparing Bautista with Cena about their success in Hollywood, after venturing into wrestling, Cena decides to diversify his professional activity and publishes a rap album while making his Hollywood debut as a performer with The Marine. In 2009 he established himself as a budding action film star under Renny Harlin in 12 Traps, which will be followed by films where he demonstrates his talent for comedy such as Trainwreck, Daddy’s War, Sisters, among others.