Diamond no Ace Act 2 – Chapter 269. Read Online and Read Date Updates

The chapter 268 of Diamond no Ace Act II, titled “The Avatar of Solitude“, was the last chapter released for this manga.

This chapter demonstrated the pure energy of the Narumiya beasts. Its 150km/h pitch is the highlight, and it’s just getting started. If Narumiya would be intimidating earlier, Seidou would have had a hard time facing it. It’s going to be exciting to see Kazuya take on Narumiya when he comes in to bat.

How will Seidou face Inajitsu’s ace Narumiya? We’ll find out in the next chapter.

Discussions and Predictions of Chapter 269

In the previous chapter, we saw Narumiya being brutal by throwing a 150km / h warm-up throw before taking on the top of Seidou’s lineup. We also saw how Narumiya has been training hard. Sometimes he seems like he was born talented, but this chapter showed us his hard work and determination.

Chapter 269 will begin with Kuramochi batting against Narumiya. Kazuya also talked about having a bad feeling somehow, so he will be addressed as well. Also, Furuya no longer has the pressure of being the ace, so his pitches will be much better.

The chapter 269 of the manga Diamond no Ace Act II will be released today, Thursday, November 11, 2021. However, the chapter title has not yet been leaked.

Where to read Diamond no Ace Act II

The first 28 volumes of the first season of Diamond no Ace Act II can be read online at BookWalker.

The official online launch of the second season is not available. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from hacked sites that do not support the industry or the creators of the series.

Chapter 268 Summary

The chapter begins with Seidou High’s attack in the second and ends with Toujou eliminated on a fly to center field for the third out. At the end of the second, Inajitsu’s attack will begin. Sanada returns, saying that he is also curious about the outcome.

In the first turn of the inning, Narumiya walked with four balls, and Tadano, the batter behind him, bumped to overtake the runner. Yabe is struck out, and now it’s two outs with a runner in the second, and Jinguji is on the batting box.

Jinguji keeps persevering and hits the first ball. He sees straight through the outer corner of the Furuya’s field, and this results in another base. With this, Inajitsu has runners on first and second base, and Kazuya has a bad feeling despite Furuya’s good pitch.

The ninth batter is Ezaki, who decides to target balls that reach above his waist level. The batter soon retires on a fly to second, and it’s three outs. Although Inajitsu has two runners, Seidou still manages to lose zero races.

Inajitsu’s pitch starts early, and Narumiya is in full throttle mode with a punch swing. Itsuki notices how Narumiya was perfecting the tones that he already had in his repertoire, remembering the mission he set for himself last year.