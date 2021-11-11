Miss Nagatoro Chapter 94. Read Online and Read Date Updates

Our nameless and spirited hero (known only as “Senpai”) is a high school sophomore and loner who spends his afternoons in the Arts Club lounge. He gets the attention of one of his schoolmates, a sadistic first-year girl named Nagatoro. High school student Hayase Nagatoro loves spending her free time doing one very particular thing: teasing Senpai. After Nagatoro and her friends cross paths with this aspiring artist’s artwork, they find it funny to start teasing the shy Senpai. Nagatoro begins to visit him daily to force him to do whatever she wants, especially if it is something that makes him uncomfortable. However, between the bullying and teasing, something else begins to blossom, a love story begins.

Where to read Miss Nagatoro Chapter 94?

The Ijiranaide Nagatoro-san manga, work of Nanashi, is published every two weeks. Thus, Chapter 94 (93, actually) was released on November 2 (in Japan).

You can legally read the manga at Magazine Pocket (Japanese), BookWalker (English), and Kodansha (English).

The web manga was first published on November 1, 2017 on the Magazine Pocket website. Currently, eleven compiled volumes have been published. Additionally, the play received an anime adaptation that was premiered on April 10 of 2021 and it was available to view on Crunchyroll.

Making a recap of what happened previously, from what we know from the summary of Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro, chapter 92 Senpai meets Gamo, Yoshii and Sakura on a mission. At first, they seem cruel and cynical, like the high school girls who torment Senpai in the book. However, it turned out that they were genuine friends who really cared about him. During the cultural carnival, everyone takes part in a competition to see who can keep their arts club open the longest.

Later, in Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Chapter 93 (careful of spoilers while reading), Naoto Hachioji, a student at Kazehaya High School, is a sophomore. He seems to be the type of person who prefers not to interact with others. He also likes to spend time drawing manga. Hayase Nagatoro, a first grader, one day comes across his manga drawing in the library. He frequently visits the art club room and continues to blame himself for being too crafty; he even goes so far as to call him a lustful and disgusting character.

Questions from some fans:

Is Nagatoro involved romantically with Senpai?

In Chapter 3, Nagatoro officially introduced herself to Senpai, gave her his last name, and told him she didn’t care to know his real name because she agrees to call him “Senpai.” Then, they started referring to each other as Nagatoro and Senpai.

Does Nagatoro love Naoto?

First-year student Hayase Nagatoro relentlessly teases her fellow nerd, sophomore Naoto Hachioji. But Hayase’s jokes aren’t just for laughs; she is genuinely attracted to Naoto, as Episode 2 reveals: Nagatoro greatly admires Naoto’s passionate side.

Why is Nagatoro so mean?

Hayase Nagatoro is a villain. This means that she likes to make others suffer; that’s why she tortures her Senpai. Viewers and readers will notice that she doesn’t seem to regret what she does by insulting his work, cursing him, and making him cry; in fact, she seems happy.