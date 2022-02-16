Amnesty International report reveals unfair distribution of vaccines in low-income countries – JURIST

Amnesty International published a report on Monday that attributes the “human rights catastrophe in 2021” to the unequal distribution of vaccines by pharmaceutical companies. The report revealed that the major companies that produced the vaccines used aggressive strategies to profit from the pandemic. Amnesty International issued a target for the implementation of vaccination in low-income countries. However, Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca, which produced nearly 5 billion doses in total in 2021, were found to only distribute 1-2% to lower-income countries. The assessment found that these companies “blocked and lobbied against the exchange of intellectual property and prioritized rich countries over countries most in need.” 40% of the world’s population. However, Amnesty’s report found that only 4% of the world’s population in poor countries were fully vaccinated. Senior Director Rajat Khosla addressed the issue of vaccine hoarding, calling it “insensitive” and that the pharmaceutical company “plays a critical role in this unfolding human rights catastrophe”. so that countries can produce the vaccines themselves and increase fair access. This would be achieved by disclosing the terms and conditions and by sharing non-exclusive licences.