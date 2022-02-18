Norwegian Bow and Arrow Attack.

Norway, a country in Europe with it’s capital as Oslo had some of it’s citizens killed/injured today on the 13th October, 2021 in a supposedly bow and arrow attack.

According to police source, there was a man armed with bow and arrow who who came to murder some of the Norwegian inhabitants.

According to some investigations carried out, four people were found dead while a couple of people were rescued with lots of injuries sustained.

The minister of justice and public security, Monica Maeland is said to have gotten updates and is closely monitoring the state of things.

Chief Oeyvind told reporters that the murder/attacks were carried out alone. The scene took place at a large part of Kongsberg, Norway.

Following the attack came different emergency vehicles to survey the area and to rescue the injured. The Norwegian police directorate ordered all the officers to approach the scene fully armed so as to be on a strong ground.

The attacker was said to have opened fire inside a Coop Extra Supermarket on the west side of Kongsberg. The Norwegian directorate said

“The police have no indication so far that there is a change in the national threat”.