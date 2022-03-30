Blac Chyna Reveals She ‘Had To Give Up’ 3 out of 5 Cars as she recieves ‘No Child Support’ From Exes

Blac Chyna is now opening and honest with her fans about what’s been currently going on in her life after becoming a single mother.

The former reality show star and model decided to open up on Twitter early Wednesday and shared that she has been receiving no support from her exes. Chyna explained via a tweet, “Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA.”

Other than this she also shared two separate tweets and added, “Single no support child support. She said, “Practicing gratitude,” before concluding. Chyna has a a daughter with Rob Kardashian and a son with rapper Tyga.

Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA — Blac Chyna (@BLACCHYNA) March 30, 2022

On being asked by a fan to Chyna that, “When the other parent is actively participates in the child’s life by taking the child on some days and taking care of clothing, feeding the child… is child support warranted?” Chyna, took the opportunity to show her point: “No it’s not when the other parenting successful it’s called co-parenting But Greedy parents try to get child support because they’re not doing nothing🚀”

It all seemed to be going much better for Chyna and Rob after he dropped his long-running assault lawsuit against his ex-fiancee Blac Chyna. A judge has accepted the former ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star’s request to end his legal action, despite it being ruled that there was “sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial.” Rob explained last month, said: “My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial, he said in a statement to Page Six. “Now that the court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial on my claim for assault, for our daughter’s sake, I am dismissing the action and focusing on my co-parenting relationship with Chyna.”

But their fans not sure where things went wrong between them, as neither Rob nor Tyga has publicly spoken out to respond to her.

