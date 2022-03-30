Conan O’Brien once again Falls for Paul Rudd ‘Mac & Me’ Prank and that too on Podcast

Paul Rudd and Conan O’Brien are friends from a long time and their friendship has a long history behind. Every time Paul Rudd visits Conan O’Brian’s talk show, either to promote his movies or simply just as a guest, he never misses to bring a clip of them. But the catch is he always brings the same clip from the 1988 film Mac & Me in which Eric (Jade Calegory) loses control of his wheelchair and rolls off a cliff while the alien, Mac, watches.

Conan’s TV show broadcasted for several years but as now his Television show is over Conan thought that Paul must have ended this Mac & Me prank. But on March 27 when Paul Rudd was a guest on O’Brien’s podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, He once again pulled off the same prank on him.

Paul Rudd pulled off the Prank with Perfection

Although Paul has pranked Conan many times but this time he was entirely on a different level. He pretended he’d written an Audible audio drama, and created a whole fake setup for that.

“It’s about this guy named Ken Kroft who has hung his own shingle as being a kind of publicist, a low rent publicist,” Rudd said. “He’s kind of really at the end of his rope. Things have just not gone well in his life. He stumbles into this craft store. This sounds strange but there’s a woman who’s working there from New Orleans who’s been displaced ever since Katrina. She’s through and through New Orleans and a very positive person. He’s smitten with her immediately because she’s wearing a T-shirt that says ‘Beignet Done That.’”

There’s no one I’d rather talk about nothing with than Paul Rudd. https://t.co/pfOk236hQr pic.twitter.com/vs5iN3G2hX — Conan O’Brien (@ConanOBrien) March 28, 2022

Rudd even came up with a cast and said he brought a clip. “It’s with Celia Weston,” Rudd said. “We did a play years ago called Last Night at Ballyhoo. She is playing Gladys who is the woman who’s working in this store. I’m playing Ken even though it’s not Ken Marino who’s in the show. He plays Carl.”

Rudd made a Visual joke on Audio Streaming platform

After the prank was over O’Brian admitted that he was not at all expecting this prank as he was on a podcast and a visual prank was not even in his mind.

“You had me completely fooled, honestly, because you can’t do that on a podcast,” O’Brien said. “I think all she even says is ‘Eric.’ Oh, trust me, I know the clip pretty well, having watched it 160,000 times while an audience roared its approval and I grew increasingly angry.”

Later O’Brian understood that to pull off this prank his team must have been a part of this as it was impossible without involvement of his team.

Read More: Aaron Carter ‘Wanted to Make Her Proud’ as he Gets a Giant Butterfly Tattoo in Honor of his Late Sister