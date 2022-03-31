Hyun Bin And Son Ye Jin are not Married and shared Official Wedding Photos

Today On March 31, this good news came from actors’ agencies VAST Entertainment and MSTeam as they stated, “Actors Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin are holding their wedding ceremony today, taking their first step as a married couple. The ceremony will be private in consideration of the situation with COVID-19, so we ask for your generous understanding. We are sharing the news with their wedding photos instead.”

The agencies even thanked and well wished both of them by saying, “We express deep gratitude for the many blessings and warm support sent for their new beginning. Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin along with their agencies will continue to put in full effort to give back for the love received.”

Both Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin have known each other since they were co-starred in the 2018 film “The Negotiation” and later in the 2019 drama “Crash Landing on You.” They made their relationship public in January 2021 and announced that they are going to marry in February of this year.

The “Crash Landing on You” actors first announced their wedding plans on February 10, with Son Ye-jin posting a photo of a small wedding dress in an Instagram post and with Hyun-Bin sharing a special handwritten note via VAST talent agency.

As per the reports of the Korean media, the wedding ceremony took place at one of the countries most lavish Aston House of Sheraton Grand Walker hill Hotel in Seoul, South Korea. With a very short guest list of close friends and family, the Ri-Ri couple walked down the aisle in the presence of their loved ones, considering the rapidly increasing number of COVID-19 cases in South Korea.

If we have a look on both the actors upcoming movie project, Son Ye Jin is currently starring in ‘Thirty Nine’ with her co-stars Jeon Mi Do and Kim Ji Hyun. After that she will be next seen in her upcoming film ‘Cross’. Whereas, Hyun Bin all set with his several big budget films such as ‘The Point Men’, ‘Confidential Assignments 2’ and ‘Harbin’ in in the making for which his fans are eagerly waiting.

We at Joplin Business Journal would also like to Congratulate Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin!

