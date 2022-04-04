Shiba Inu (SHIB) Coin Price Prediction 2022 and 2023: How to buy Shiba Inu (SHIB)? and its Inflation Point Price

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a decentralized cryptocurrency and is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, based on Dogecoin. It was first created by an Anonymous named “Ryoshi” back in August 2020. Shiba Inu coin price is nothing but a simple transferable token.

In the most literal sense, Shiba Inu is a Japanese breed of dog. Even this cryptocurrency was just stated as a joke cryptocurrency premised upon the Doge meme. In fact, the symbol of Dogecoin has the face of a Shiba Inu breed dog.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has no smart contract utility, nor is it backed by any asset or rights. It got its first big exposure when Vitalik Buterin donated around 50 trillion SHIB (worth over $1 billion at the time) to the India COVID-Crypto Relief Fund.

Currently, Shiba Inu has no such use other than that it can be used as an exchange for other cryptocurrencies. Many exchanges provide facilities to exchange Shiba Inu and its developers too are trying to make ShibaSwap which will facilitate such exchanges.

Past Trends of Shiba Inu

SHIB is a comparatively new cryptocurrency as it was released in August 2020. Due to its short life span, it is quite an unpredictable entity. Considering its trends from the past couple of weeks or the previous month. It faced a considerable downfall in its prices in June. But its trends again started to rise after it was listed in Coinbase Pro.

This happens almost every time that whenever a new cryptocurrency is listed in any of the big Crypto exchanges such as Coinbase, Binance, etc it observes an immediate rise in its price.

Similar happed with Shiba Inu, it faced a 65% rise to reach $0.000009 which was nearly the same with which it started at the beginning of the month.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Coin Price Prediction 2022 and 2023

There are many crypto experts who consider Shiba Inu (SHIB) as an entity worth investing in for future benefits. And considering its current trends the suggestion seems valid. It is currently at a price of $0.00002624 with a market cap of $14,421,376,115.

Wallet Investor expects the Shiba Inu coin price to reach about $0.000030 by the end of July 2022 and hopes that by the end of the year it could rise up to $0.000048 which could be a great rise. Earlier in January 2022 Global coverage predicted that its price would not vary much in the month of June.

But on the contrary, if it falls below $0.00000004 then all the predictions could be considered to be null and void.

How to Buy Shiba Inu (SHIB) Coin

There are various coin exchanges that facilitate multiple ways of purchasing TRON coins:

By using Bank Transfer

Most of the Coin exchanges such as Binance provide a feature where you can pay directly from your bank account and purchase your desired coin.

By exchanging other coins

You can also use other coins to purchase Shiba Inu coins. Just select the coin you want to exchange and pay using them.

By using Credit cards

Many of the cryptocurrencies can be bought using Credit cards. The investor can buy Shiba Inu coins with a credit card too.

DISCLAIMER: This article is only for educational purposes. And we do not recommend any of our readers to invest in cryptocurrency as it is a highly volatile and risky investment. A person should only invest money in crypto when they can afford to lose it in the worst case.

