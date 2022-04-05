Bourbon & Beyond music festival: Guest Lineup features Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton, Alanis Morissette and many more

The four-day event boasts many popular celebrities like Kings of Leon, Chris Stapleton, Alanis Morrissette, Brandi Carlile, and many more.

Jack White, Pearl Jam, Kings of Leon, Chris Stapleton and many more are all set to headline Louisville’s Bourbon & Beyond Festival in 2022.

The annual event returns to Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville from September 15th-18th. Other notable acts include Alanis Morissette, Brandi Carlile, St. Vincent, Japanese Breakfast, Greta Van Fleet, Father John Misty, The Doobie Brothers, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, and Courtney Barnett.

Also playing are Crowded House, Cold War Kids, Yola, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Houndmouth, S.G. Goodman, The Revivalists, Shakey Graves, Shovels & Rope, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Elle King, Reignwolf, Jukebox the Ghost, and more.

Aside from the impressive music lineup, Bourbon & Beyond also promises unique bourbon and culinary experiences, featuring demos and tastings from the master distillers and celebrity chefs live and in-person.

Four-day and for each of the 4 days they have seperate single-day passes for Bourbon and Beyond are on sale now via the festival’s website. A variety of VIP and special packages are also available. Those interested can also purchase an Exacta Pass, which will provide entry to both Bourbon and Beyond and the Louder Than Life festival, taking place at the same location in Louisville the following weekend, Sept. 22 through 25 (headliners include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nine Inch Nails, and Kiss).

For several Bourbon and Beyond headliners, the festival will mark their first concerts in Louisville in several years. Pearl Jam haven’t played there since 1994, and they’ve only played Kentucky four times; Kings of Leon last played Louisville in 2017, and White’s last appearance took place in 2014.

