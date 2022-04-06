Ed Sheeran Wins Copyright Case Over Hit “Shape of You” by Sami Switch

As per courts judgement “Ed Sheeran” British singer ‘neither deliberately nor subconsciously’ copied a phrase from the song by Sami Chokri.

Ed Sheeran posted a video on Twitter where he expressed his feeling regarding the same as “Whilst we’re obviously happy with the result, I feel like claims like this are way too common now and have become a culture where a claim is made with the idea that a settlement will be cheaper than taking it to court, even if there is no basis for the claim,”.

Grammy Award-winning and one of UK’s most popular songwriter Ed Sheeran won a copyright battle over his 2017 chart topper hit song “Shape of You” on Wednesday, then took this opportunity to slam what he described as a “culture” of baseless lawsuits intended to squeeze money out of artists eager to avoid the expense of a trial.

Not only the British pop star but his co-writer, Snow Patrol’s John McDaid and producer Steven McCutcheon, had called this baseless and denied allegations that the song was copied part of 2015’s “Oh Why” by Sami Chokri, who used to perform under the name Sami Switch.

He also quoted that “It’s really damaging to the songwriting industry.” where they all work really work hard for a song like Shape of You which becomes widely popular not only in U.K. but across the entire globe. And due to such incidents they get frustrated.

The people who put these allegations alleged that the refrain “Oh I, Oh I, Oh I” in the chorus of the song “Shape Of You” was “strikingly similar” or in other words “copied” to the line “Oh why, Oh why, Oh why” in Sami Switch’s track.

During the 11-day of the trial, Sheeran denied any sort of allegations that he “borrows” or “copied” ideas from unknown songwriters without acknowledgement and said he has always been fair in giving credits to people who contribute or are involved in any manner in his albums.

On Wednesday’s ruling, High Court Judge Antony Zacaroli concluded that Sheeran “neither deliberately nor subconsciously” copied a part or a phrase from “Oh Why″ when writing his iconic song.

“Shape of You” was the biggest-selling song in the U.K. in 2017 and is still loved by a huge number of audience across the globe.

