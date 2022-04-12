Moon River Music Festival 2022 Lineup features Leon Bridges, The National, Drew Holcomb & Many more

Moon River Music Festival has finally announced its much awaited performance lineup for 2022 event which features headliners Leon Bridges, The National, and Drew Holcomb, The Neighbors and many more. Originated in festival founder Holcomb’s hometown of Memphis, this two-day festival is now returning for the fourth year in Chattanooga, Tennessee’s picturesque Coolidge Park on Sept. 10-11.

“Moon River weekend continues to be my favorite of the year,” says Holcomb in a statement. “This year’s lineup is stacked from top to bottom. Can’t wait to gather with our friends and family again on the river in Chattanooga. See you there!”

They also revealed that the lineup also includes Band of Horses, Local Natives, Greensky Bluegrass, Lucius, Charley Crockett, Keb’ Mo’, Hiss Golden Messenger, Natalie Hemby, Maggie Rose and more. And in addition to the main Coolidge Park lineup, Moon River will host Friday and Saturday night sets at nearby venue The Signal, including Futurebirds and The Wild Feathers on Friday, and Valley and Moody Joody on Saturday.

Moon River Music Festival 2022 Lineup:

Leon Bridges

The National

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

Band of Horses

Local Natives

Zach Bryan

Greensky Bluegrass

Lucius

Charley Crockett

Keb’ Mo’

Mat Kearney

Briston Maroney

JP Saxe

Sammy Rae & The Friends

Hiss Golden Messenger

Wild Rivers

Natalie Hemby

Wilderado

Maggie Rose

Abraham Alexander

Daniel Nunnelee

Madeline Edwards

Founded in 2014, the Moon River Music Festival is ready to celebrate its seventh anniversary in 2022 and fourth in Chattanooga after spreading in its previous home at Memphis’ storied Levitt Shell. The last three years have been met with sold out crowds and created lasting memories along the Tennessee River for all the fans who attended the event.

Headliners included Wilco, Lord Huron, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, The Avett Brothers and The Head and the Heart. Each year the festival has worked to build a lasting relationship within the Chattanooga community through local and state level non-profit partnerships. This year is no exception, with Moon River again donating a portion of each ticket to Friends of Outdoor Chattanooga and St. Jude Children’s Hospital of Tennessee.

