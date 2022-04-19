Jay Park shares his bromance photos with BTS Jungkook and appreciates his nature

Sunbae artist Jay Park gave a big, sweet shoutout to one of his best friend, BTS’s Jungkook!

Jay Park who is known as an American rapper, singer-songwriter, record producer, dancer and entrepreneur of Korean descent. He is one of the most popular member of the Seattle-based b-boy crew Art of Movement (AOM). His most latest released popular track was ‘GANADARA’ featuring IU which was released on March 11, 2022.

Jay Park revealed on his Instagram that he recently had a chance to meet the BTS member, in-person. He wrote in Korean, “Even at the top, he stays humble and has a mind to continue bettering himself… such a respectable man… and he’s even good at boxing..”. He also added on in English, “[A]fter i met Jk i can definitely can see why they get so much love. Humble ambitious and talented.”

In the viral photos on Instagram, Jay Park is seen wearing all black outfit, while our golden maknae is seen wearing a white tshirt and pouting. In another picture they are posing in a studio.

Fans reacted to the two stars’ interaction with comments like, “Y’all are adorable”, “I’m so happy, my two faves in one frame”, “It doesn’t matter if they were hanging out doing music or working out, both suits them”, “I’ve waited so long for this”, “Please collab”, and more.

Jay Park revealed on Instagram that he recently had a chance to meet the BTS member, in-person. He wrote in Korean, “Even at the top, he stays humble and has a mind to continue bettering himself… such a respectable man… and he’s even good at boxing..”. He also added on in English, “[A]fter i met Jk i can definitely can see why they get so much love. Humble ambitious and talented.”

What’s more is that the two K-Pop artists were seen posing in a space resembling a music studio, making fans even more curious as to what they where up to while hanging out! And the question arises is a collaboration coming!!

Also Read: Days of Our Lives’ Bo and Hope Returns In upcoming spin-off Beyond Salem