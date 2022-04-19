Kid Cudi’s collab with Pusha T and Ye will be His last song with Kanye West

In the year 2021, Kid Cudi and Kanye West got involved in a public falling out after West’s behavior as a response to the relationship between Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Earlier both of the former Kids See Ghosts collaborators used to be in good terms with each other but it is not the case now. This Friday, Pusha T is releasing his upcoming album, “It’s Almost Dry”, and it is going to executively produced by Ye and Pharrell Williams. Kid Cudi is featured in Pusha’s album on a track called “Rock N Roll” alongside Ye, and Cudi went on Twitter clarifying that it will be his last song he will ever make with Kanye West.

“Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha,” Cudi wrote in the tweet. “I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man. He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye -Scott”

It’s Almost Dry will be out this Friday (4/22) — you can watch the recently-released album trailer here. Pusha T also just shared the album’s tracklist:

Kanye and Kid Cudi had a public fallout among them back in February when Kanye called out Cudi for aligning with Ye’s ex-wife’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

“Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who. We all speak in Billie language now,” Kanye posted on Instagram in a seemingly handwritten letter.

After seeing Kanye’s post, Cudi fired back on Instagram, “Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u fuckin dinosaur hahahaha. Everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray [for you] brother.”

Kid Cudi then addressed the issue on Twitter. “We talked weeks ago about this,” Cudder posted. “You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE.”

Kanye then doubled down on the beef by adding Kid Cudi to a list of his enemies. It looks like Cudi has had enough.

