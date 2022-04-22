Samsung launches new collection of sustainable and eco-friendly accessories for Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy S21

What you need to know

As everyone knows Earth Day 2022 is on Friday, April 22.

Samsung has shaken hands with a plant-based designer named Sean Wotherspoon who has joined to create a new range of eco-friendly accessories for both Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy S21.

The new accessories will be made available on Friday along with new watch faces for the Galaxy Watch 4.

On Earth Day 2022, Samsung is all set to launch new accessories to celebrate this occasion with their global family. The company has partnered with plant-based designer Sean Wotherspoon on a set of sustainable cases for the Galaxy S21 and watch bands for the Galaxy Watch 4.

The Galaxy S21 cases will be made from 100% recyclable Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) which will also used fro creating the Galaxy Watch 4 bands. They’re decked out in colorful and eccentric designs focusing on mother nature on the occasion of Earth Day.

“For this project, I wanted to showcase my hobbies – all the things that make me smile, like my son’s love of dinosaurs or the flowers from my garden,” said Wotherspoon. “It is my hope that this collection inspires positivity and promotes mindfulness for the world around us.”

This new collection is just an example example out of many of Samsung’s commitment to sustainability and it’s love towards nature. In last September, the company shocked the market by launching a set of watch bands made which were made up of apple peel. In a separate post this week, Samsung announced many ways that it’s helping consumers make more eco-friendly choices through its products, from upcycled boxes to the Galaxy S22, which is built using sustainable materials like recycled fishnets into its build and comes in packaging that’s 19% lighter than the boxes manufactured earlier.

“From the start, it was clear that we were aligned on our commitment to sustainability and finding real eco-conscious solutions people can use in their everyday lives,” Wotherspoon continued. “It’s what drew me to this opportunity. The collection is a simple, yet powerful way for people to show their support of the planet timed to Earth Day.”

The latest collection of cases and watch bands will be available on Samsung’s official website on Friday, April 22, for a juicy sum of $50 each. Although if none of these tickle your fancy, you can always go and buy the most popular devices and accessories from their devices.

