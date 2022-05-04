Live Nation is offering tickets at a price of $25 for 3,700 shows including Backstreet Boys and many others

Good news for music fans is on its way as people can now get tickets to some of the hottest concerts in the Valley for a bare minimum price of as low as $25 as part of a Live Nation promotion starting this week.

Tickets will be made available starting at 9 am on Wednesday, May 4, and ending 11:59 pm CT on Tuesday, May 10. This promotional Evey by Live Nation is a Limited period offer but has a decent quantities of tickets are available. Offer not valid on previously purchased tickets.

Citi card members will get extra preferance as they get an access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday at 5 a.m.

The promotion offers $25 all-in tickets to various shows around the Valley, including various popular celebrities like the Backstreet Boys, Rod Stewart, The Killers, Keith Urban, OneRepublic, Wiz Khalifa & Logic, Pitbull, Duran Duran, New Kids On The Block and The Black Keys.

Performances part of the promotion are taking place at Footprint Center, Gila River Arena, Mesa Arts Center, Ak-Chin Pavilion, Arizona Federal Theatre and The Van Buren.

A full list of shows participating in Live Nation’s Concert Week promotion is below:

Whiskey Myers May 14

for King + Country May 21

Halsey May 25

Cody Jinks May 27

CHEER LIve June 8

REO Speedwagon & Styx June 13

Chicago and Brian Wilson June 21

Fitz and the Tantrums and St. Paul and the Broken Bones June 23

5 Seconds of Summer June 28

ZZ Top June 29

Outlaw Music Festival July 1

Santana July 12

Maverick City Music July 13

Darius Rucker July 16

Train with Jewel July 17

Josh Groban July 21

Encanto Live! July 30

Big Time Rush Aug. 2

Dierks Bentley Aug. 4

Wiz Khalifa and Logic Aug. 8

OneRepublic Aug. 9

Halestorm Aug. 10

Incubus Aug. 16

Goo Goo Dolls Sept. 18

Alice in Chains Sept. 20

The Black Keys Oct. 13

Live Nation’s promotion is offering discounted tickets to more than 3,700 shows nationwide, according to the release.

