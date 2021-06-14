Tue. Jun 15th, 2021
Entertainment News

EURO 2020, live! How to watch Poland – Slovakia, schedule, odds, predictions

ByAnindo Dey

Jun 14, 2021

The Union of European Football Association (UEFA) sponsored the  quadrennial European men’s football championship which was the 16th edition of the UEFA European Football Championship which was later known as 2020 UEFA European football Championship. The event, which will take place in 11 venues across 11 UEFA member countries, was initially scheduled to take place from June 12 to July 12, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic in Europe, the event was postponed and rescheduled for 11 June to 11 July 2021. The championship will be known as “UEFA Euro 2020.”

In terms of winning the UEFA European Championship championship in 2020, Poland and Slovakia are high stakes. In a Group E that also includes an overhauling Spain and a Sweden without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, both will enjoy their chances of finishing third or better.The Polish are understandably favoured owing to the presence of Bayern Munich goal machine Robert Lewandowski, and a win here will be crucial to both teams’ aspirations. The Slovaks now have top scorer captain Marek Hamsik in their squad, so this match has some pedigree between both sides.

Poland vs Slovakia

Poland might not have the finest pre-tournament record, having only made it to the Euros knockout stages once previously, so they do have the finest striker in the league in Robert Lewandowski. Slovakia, on the other hand, made it to the final 16 in Euro 2016 and might be a dark horse.

IMPORTANT DETAILS
Venue Gazprom Arena in St Petersburg, Russia
Date and Time Monday, June 14, 2021, 5pm BST

Where to watch match (Poland vs Slovakia)

 
  •      The match will be televised on ITV for free
  •      Live stream: UK viewers will be able to watch the match online via the ITV Hub
Match Prediction
  • This should be a tight affair, but one side has Lewandowski – and he will likely be enough to secure the win.
  • Poland 2-0 Slovakia

 

Head to head (h2h) history and results

 
  • Poland wins: 3
  • Draws: 1
  • Slovakia wins: 4

 

Betting odds and tips
  • Poland to win: 5/6
  • Draw: 11/5
  • Slovakia to win: 4/1

 

Also Read- Panthers legend Steve Smith Sr. eager to step into the broadcast booth for his former team

By Anindo Dey

Related Post

Entertainment News

Love, Victor Season 3 Release Date Confirmation, Cast, All Latest Updates you need to know

Jun 15, 2021 Pooja Kushwaha
News

Texans asked to conserve electricity by ERCOT as temperature rises to 90s

Jun 14, 2021 Anmesh Gupta
News

Girl Scouts left with 15 million of unsold cookies as pandemic magnificently affected its sale

Jun 14, 2021 Anmesh Gupta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Entertainment News

Love, Victor Season 3 Release Date Confirmation, Cast, All Latest Updates you need to know

Jun 15, 2021 Pooja Kushwaha
News

Texans asked to conserve electricity by ERCOT as temperature rises to 90s

Jun 14, 2021 Anmesh Gupta
News

Girl Scouts left with 15 million of unsold cookies as pandemic magnificently affected its sale

Jun 14, 2021 Anmesh Gupta
Entertainment News

EURO 2020, live! How to watch Poland – Slovakia, schedule, odds, predictions

Jun 14, 2021 Anindo Dey