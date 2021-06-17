Prediction and Match Preview: Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The audiences have been amazed with the thrilling match between the Atlanta Hawks and the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night with point 103-100. After a tough start, Hawks All-Star Trae Young ended with 25 points, 18 assists, and four rebounds to lead the Hawks to victory. Atlanta’s top player needed to be strong, and he delivered in a match that the Hawks required to win. The 76ers, on the other hand, had all five of their player’s points total in double figures, but it was not enough to win the game. As a result, the series will return to Philadelphia on Wednesday night for what will effectively be a best-of-three matchup.

The Atlanta Hawks rallied from an 18-point lead to upset the Philadelphia 76ers 103-100 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The Philadelphia 76ers suffered a disheartening defeat, as they appeared to be on their way to a third consecutive blowout victory until the Atlanta Hawks stifled Joel Embiid.

Atlanta Hawks Medical Report

The Atlanta Hawks don’t have any new injuries, but it’s worth remembering that De’Andre Hunter will be sidelined for the remainder of the playoffs. Hunter had surgery to repair a lateral meniscus tear. Brandon Goodwin has also been forced to sit out due to a respiratory issue. Trae Young was also listed as having an ailment to his right shoulder on the injury report.

Philadelphia 76ers Medical Report

Joel Embiid has started all four games versus the Atlanta Hawks, although he was noticeably slowed down on Monday due to his right knee. In the second half of Game 4, Embiid missed all 12 of his field-goal tries and confessed that his knee ailment was affecting his play. Danny Green, meanwhile, is expected to miss at least a couple of weeks due to a right calf injury. Only if the Philadelphia 76ers reach the NBA Finals will he be seen on the court again this season.

Why were the Philadelphia 76ers defeated by the Atlanta Hawks ?

In the second half, the Philadelphia 76ers’ defense was woefully inadequate. During the regular season, the Philadelphia 76ers were second in the NBA in defense, but they couldn’t get the Atlanta Hawks to commit more than four turnovers. The Hawks deserve credit for their ball-handling skills, but the Sixers lacked the tenacity they showed in their previous two games.

The Philadelphia 76ers did the polar opposite of the Atlanta Hawks in terms of basketball management. During the key third and fourth quarters, the offence made too many mistakes, which led to additional Hawks opportunities.The Atlanta Hawks attempted 101 shots compared to the Philadelphia 76ers’ 86. Given how tight the game was, the 15-attempt differential is considerably greater than it appears.

Collins was the team’s energiser in the second half. To put up 14 points and 12 rebounds, he attacked inside frequently, battled and outcoached the Philadelphia 76ers’ big men.

Also Read: Jada Pinkett Smith Releases Never-Before-Seen Poem By Tupac For His 50th Birthday.