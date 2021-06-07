Samsung leading the way to the 26 percent Worldwide smartphone sales in the first quarter of 2021

Smartphone sales increase in the first quarter of 2021 is increased by 26 percentage, and Samsung is leading in the list. In the last market report, Samsung sold 76.6 million mobile phones all over the world which captures 20.3 percent market in the process. The launch of average-priced mobile phones and early shipping policies with 5G technology both combine to push the sales higher.

Apple, which is in second place after Samsung sells 58.6 million iPhones, and holds a 15.5 percent market share. In 2021, Apple launches 5G-enables iPhones which help to push the growth for the sales.

“The improvement in consumer outlook sustained learning and working from home, along with pent-up demand from 2020 boosted sales of smartphones in the first quarter,” in an interview given to a senior research director.

“Consumers started spending on discretionary items as the pandemic situation improved in many parts of the world and markets opened up. However, one cannot ignore that the base for comparison is also lower in 2020 than it was in 2019. This explains the double-digit growth,” Gupta added.

Comparison between Statistics of last year and first quarter of 2021

Samsung holds market shares of 20.3 percent in the first quarter of 2021 and sold 76,6211 thousand mobile phones but holds 18.4 market share last year by selling 55,332.6 thousand phones in 2020 whereas apples hols 15.5 percentage of the market and sold 58,550.8 thousand iPhone comparing to last year when apple hold 13.6 percentage of the market after seeling 40,920.1 thousand iPhones.

China brand Xiaomi sold 48,938.6 thousand mobile phones in the first quarter of 2021 and 29,678.4 thousand mobile phones last year and increase its market share from 9.9 percent to 12.9 percent.

From research, Due to the shortage of global chips, the sales of smartphones may get affected or reduce, which may lead to a change in the average selling price of smartphones all over the world.

According to Intel’s chief executive, The shortage of chip problem may continue for the next two years. While the demand for iPhone remains high.

