Elon Musk owned SpaceX on Earth, Atmosphere pollution and Ozone depletion

SpaceX is a Hawthorne, California-based aeronautical manufacturing company, rocket transportation services provider, and communications corporation. Elon Musk founded SpaceX in 2002 with the purpose of lowering rocket travel time so that Mars may be habitable.

In 2008, SpaceX successfully launched Falcon 1 after three unsuccessful attempts. It was the first commercial liquid-fuel spacecraft to orbit the International Space Station. Later the year before, SpaceX was awarded a $1.6 billion agreement for 12 missions of their Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station under the Commercial Resupply Services program.

What effect do rocket launches have on the ozone layer?

The ozone layer protects the environment by acting as a shield. Ozone is effective in trapping ultraviolet radiation, often known as UV light, which may breach organisms’ layer of protection, such as skin, and damage Genomic dna in living organisms.

SpaceX, Elon Musk’s rocket company, sparked controversy in 2017 when it launched more spacecraft than Russia. It also blasted a hole in the magnetosphere. Scientists have discovered that the company’s Falcon 9 rocket, which launched on August 24, ripped a 560-mile-wide crater in the earth’s crust. With the intention of building “mega constellation” of thousands of 30,000 tiny spacecraft, SpaceX has been hard at work constructing the world’s biggest satellite internet constellation.

Every time a rocket takes off, it generates a cloud of emissions in its path, which pollutes the environment in a drastic manner. These eruptions include components that can accumulate in the air throughout time, possibly causing harmful changes to the surrounding. Black carbon (essentially, soot), as well as alumina particles and chlorine-based chemicals, are emitted by these rockets. All three forms of emissions, especially when pumped directly into the stratosphere, can cause ozone-depleting reactions. Falcon 9 rocket launched in August 2017 created a 900-kilometer-wide “hole” in the ionosphere. As the rocket left Earth, it discharged a massive explosion that propelled plasma particulate matter . It was the greatest ever example of a rocket triggering such atmospheric turbulence although the launching lasted only a few hours.

Also Read: Huge fall of stock at Hang Seng Bank Ltd , Honk Kong.