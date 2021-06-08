Gravity Falls Season 3 Cancelation Update, Spin-off Release Date, and Every Latest Information

Shows such as Gravity falls have proved that it doesn’t matter whether you are a child or a grownup, Cartoons are favorites of every age group. Gravity falls being mystery comedy masterpiece have become fans’ favorites over the years. Originally the TV series was created by Alex Hirsch for Disney Channel and Disney XD and was first premiered in 2012. The series was telecasted on TV from June 15, 2012, to February 15, 2016.

Considered its popularity fans hyped the next season of Gravity falls which Alex Hirsch later cleared that the next season was never actually canceled. Despite he further quoted that “the show finished”, as the show naturally concluded and came to its end. On February 15, 2016, a one-hour special finale was telecasted which was the final episode of the series. But later Alex said that he would always be open to relaunching the series with new episodes.

Later on, February 2018 creators announced Gravity Falls: Lost Legends, which was a continuation of the Gravity Falls story.

Storyline Summary and Characters

The basic plot revolves around the adventures of two siblings, Dipper Pines and his twin sister Mabel. Both of them spent their summer holidays in Gravity Falls, Oregon with their great uncle Stan. Uncle Stan lives in Gravity Falls, which is a town full of mystic creatures and supernatural incidents. Uncle Stan also runs “The Mystery Shack”, which is a tourist trap in which the kids help him. Besides this, they also investigating the local mysteries.

With the help of a mysterious journal that Dipper finds in the forest, they always tried to solve the local mysteries and always have an exciting day to end the episode with.

There are many characters in the entire series, and all of them can never be covered. But some of the main characters are:

Dipper Pines – The 12-year-old boy, twin brother of Mabel.

twin brother of Mabel. Mabel Pines – The 12-year-old girl, twin sister of Dipper.

girl, twin sister of Dipper. Grunkle Stan or Uncle Stan – Great-uncle of Dipper and Mabel and a greedy, yet a loving person.

Soos Ramirez – The 22-year-old man who works at the Mystery Shack. (Voiced by Alex Hirsch himself)

man who works at the Mystery Shack. (Voiced by Alex Hirsch himself) Wendy Corduroy – A 15-year-old girl, a part-time employee at the Mystery Shack, Dipper’s crush.

Stanford Pines – Uncle Stan’s identical twin brother who has six-fingers and the author of the journals.

Bill Cipher – A demon who can be summoned and released into a person’s mind.

Gravity Falls Season 3 Cancelation and Spin-off Release

There is no expected release date of Gravity Falls season 3 as the makers have confirmed that there will never be a Gravity Falls Season 3. Also, the news spreading around about the Season 3 release is nothing more than rumors. But the take is that Alex Hirsch has considering making a spin-off of Gravity Falls keeping the show’s popularity in mind.

Currently, there is no update regarding the release date of the spin-off. But as soon as the news comes we will modify this article with the latest updates.

Awards and Appraisals

Gravity Falls gathered applause in every aspect whether it is writing, its characters, humor, multi-generational appeal, or any other section. The series was nominated in plenty of awards ceremonies in different aspects, some of which are that it won two Emmy Awards, three Annie Awards, and a BAFTA Children’s Award. During the period when it was aired it was one of the best shows in fact it was Disney XD’s highest-rated show in 2015 and early 2016.

This show not only gathered a huge fan following but many of the animated shows after it was clearly inspired by it. Gravity Falls also has various merchandise including books, toys, and a video game.

