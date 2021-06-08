Burger King Company is a fast-food restaurant chain that specializes in grilled hamburgers/sandwiches/burgers. After McDonald’s, it is the 2nd biggest hamburger brand in the United States, whereas Chick-fil-A is one of the largest fast-food restaurant franchises in the United States, and the largest specializing in chicken sandwiches. Its headquarters are in College Park, Georgia, and it was started in 1946 as the Dwarf Grill.

Burger King originally revealed their new chicken sandwich in February, which consists of a layer of potato bread with pickles and a flavorful sauce. Burger King’s innovative chicken sandwich is similar to Chick-fil-A’s, but with a homosexual twist. With its Ch’King sandwich, the latest participant in the fast-food chicken wars is committing to help America’s largest LGBTQ-rights organization. Chick-fil-A has such a captivating history of supporting anti-LGBTQ+ organizations. Chick-fil-A contributed over $1.8 million to The Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Salvation Army, and the Paul Anderson Youth Home in 2017, all of which have a history of discrimination towards LGBTQ+ people.

During Pride Month, Burger King is firing back at Chick-fil-A by donating revenue from their innovative chicken sandwich to the Human Rights Committee, the biggest global LGBTQ civil activist group. The burger company announced in 2019 that it will no longer provide to such charities. Burger King noted that the donations will be made “even on Sunday,”. Because of its Christian ownership, Chick-fil-A shutters its shops on Sundays.

The official Twitter account of Burger King sends out a tweet “6/3-6/30 with every Ch’King sold, BK will contribute 40₵ to the Human Rights Campaign (Max. donation $250k),”.

Comparison between burger king and chick-fil-a price

BURGER KING CHICK-FIL NAME PRICE( INR) NAME PRICE(INR) Veg Double Whopper ₹199 Spicy Chicken Sandwich ₹451.62 Chicken Masala Whopper ₹199 Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich ₹283.81 Veg Masala Whopper ₹189 Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich ₹495.40 Chicken Whopper ₹149 Chick-fil-A Nuggets 8 Pc ₹222.53

