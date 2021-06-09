Paycheck Fairness Act: Senate Fails To Pass the bill due to less votes

On June 10, 1963, President John F. Kennedy approved the Equal Pay Act was enacted, making it one of the first federal anti-discrimination legislation to address the salary gap between men and women. It was ruled unconstitutional together under the Act to pay people who are working in the same different location remuneration for equivalent labor.

The Bill clearly stated to be an illegal act to pay different salaries to males and females who worked in the same location for the same position. US labor law is an Act that supports The Fair Labor Act to suppress the variations in salaries being paid in the context of gender. According to EPA’s passage, “American women’s pay has grown in relation to men’s, growing from 62.3 percent of men’s wages in 1979 to 81.1 percent in 2018”. According to the BLS observation and parliamentary conclusions, the Act has not fully fulfilled the EPA’s gender equality for equal labor objective in the proposed Paycheck Fairness Act.

The Paycheck Fairness Act is a projected US labor law that adds constitutional protections to the Equal Pay Act of 1963 and indeed the Fair Labor Standards Act in an attempt to close the wage inequality between men and women in the United States.

Senator Barbara Mikulski presented the Paycheck Fairness Act into the United States Senate on April 1, 2014. No committees were assigned to the measure. On April 9, 2014, a vote to conclude the bill’s discussion failed by a vote of 53-44 when 60 votes were required.

Why does the Senate fail to pass the Paycheck Fairness Act?

Senator Barbara Mikulski presented the Paycheck Fairness Act into the United States Senate on April 1, 2014. No committees were assigned to the measure. On April 9, 2014, a vote to conclude the bill’s discussion failed by a vote of 53-44, when 60 votes were required.

According to CNN, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer remarked “We’ve been talking about the wage gap for years now with no action taken by the Senate. Women with the same jobs, the same degree, sometimes even better degrees than their male colleagues, are making less money. For women of color, the gap between them and their male colleagues is even wider,”

This time, citizens voted 49-50 in favor of the bill, while Republicans voted against it. The Senate ended in failure to approve the Paycheck Fairness Act on Tuesday, hence the legislation aimed at closing the wage disparity between men and women. Ending the impeachment and bringing the bill to the president’s desk takes at least 60 votes.

Also Read: Shots fired at Chick-Fil-A by Burger King, will Donate profiles from its new Ch’King Sandwich to an LGBTQ Group