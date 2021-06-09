QUEEN OF THE SOUTH SEASON 6: WILL IT RELEASE IN 2021?

WARNING: The following contains spoilers for Season 5 of Queen of the south.

Ever since its premiere in 2016, Queen of the South has become one of USA Network’s top blockbusters that eventually hit the success line. If one is interested in a series with a lot of quality action, mystery, drama, internal conflicts, and addiction, Queen of the South is proof to be a perfect tale. It is presently in its fifth season and is one of the broadcasting network’s biggest hits.

Queen of the South, a popular television series on the USA Network, aired for five seasons and attracted much attention. The novel story depicts the story of a young homeless middle-aged lady who moved to the United States after being hunted by drug cartels and ultimately became the head of the world’s largest drug trafficking organization. After the announcement of the fifth season, viewers urged that Queen of the South: Sixth season should be continued.

Frances Berwick stated ‘With superb writing and strong, compelling characters, ‘Queen of the South’ has fascinated us,”. The series is based on Arturo Pérez Reverte’s most popular novel “La Reina Del Sur.” The novel was however made into a Telemundo series featuring Kate del Castillo, which was broadcast in Spanish.

MAIN LEADS OF THE SERIES

Teresa Mendoza’s role is played by Alice Braga.

Boaz Jimenez played by Joseph T. Campos.

Donald Paul portrays the character of Cedric.

Molly Brunett portrays Kelly Anne Van Awken in the film.

King George is played by Ryan O’Nan.

Alimi Ballard portrays the character Marcel Dumas.

Chicho will be played by Alejandro Barrios.

EPISODES OF THE QUEEN OF THE SOUTH

SEASON EPISODE PREMIUM DATE END OF SEASON 1 13 June 23, 2016 September 15, 2016 2 13 June 8, 2017 August 31, 2017 3 13 June 21, 2018 September 13, 2018 4 13 June 6, 2019 August 29, 2019 5 10 April 7, 2021 June 9, 2021

Will Season 5 mark the end of Queen of the South?

At the end of 4th season conclusion, the announcement for the 5th season of Queen of the South happened in 2019,August. Eventually, in 2021 March, it was declared that the series’ fifth season will be its conclusion. It stands to reason for Queen of the South to conclude where if Teresa’s death is acknowledged to be real – and she hasn’t accused of trying to impersonate her death as some hypotheses indicate – because the program can’t continue without its main character. Considering this reason, Season 5 is certainly the perfect finale for the story if she plans on abandoning the drug gang life and keeping a low profile from her increasing massive amount of opponents that she made in the past. Alternatively, if Teresa has pretended to die, it will be intriguing to watch where she goes next on her pilgrimage journey and there may be chances that sixth season will be released.

Since, the fifth season is almost at its end , Queen of the South supporters are curious if the show will indeed be cancelled or renewed for 6th season because of the tragic and fascinating plot that Season 5 conveyed.

Queen of the South Season 6 Release Date: As per sources ” There is a possibility that the announcement of Season 6 will be made in Early August 2021″

Executive producers Dailyn Rodriguez, Ben Lobato, and David Friendly when questioned about the ending date regarding the last season of Queen of the South said, “We can’t stop telling our enthusiastic audience the thrilling season finale. Of course, without the brilliant and dedicated Alice Braga, who brought our queen to life, we would not have been able to put this performance altogether.”

