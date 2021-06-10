Fri. Jun 11th, 2021
Mass gathering at funeral for Worcester police officer Enmanuel 'Manny' Familia, who died trying to save drowning teen

By Anindo Dey

Jun 10, 2021
Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia

38 years old enthusiastic officer Enmanuel Manny Familia, who was a former soldier of the law force for 5 years, prepared and worked as a police officer at Clark University, Quinsigamond Community College Police Department, as well as in Oakham prior to the ranks in Worcester.

He was happily married to Jennifer (spouse, 22 years old), had 2 kids, Jayla (17 years old) & Jovan (13 years old) with his parents.

Worcester police Officer Enmanuel "Manny" Familia.

 

Misfortune Knocked

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Familia along with 4 fellow Worcester cops raced into the pond over Green Hill Park. Two teenagers were evacuated from the water in the course of the rescue operation. Familia with his Love, who’d been battling in the center of such watercourse, have been later discovered absent by cops.

Around 2:28 p.m., rescuers carried Familia to land. By 3:25 p.m., love has been discovered. Both have been taken to the hospital, where they were officially declared dead.

Enmanuel “Manny” Familia, a martyred Worcester cop who was honored as a warrior, would be quelled on Thursday after a memorial Mass — WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS

Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia

Memorial for the Hero

1000’s are due to gather to Worcester on Friday to memorialize Familia’s life and devotion in rescuing a 14-year-old kid from sinking in Green Hill Park’s pond. Both the cop and the child, Troy Love of Virginia, was carried underneath the surface of the water and drowned.

Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia’s memorial ceremony will be hosted at St. John’s Catholic Church, 44 Temple St. in Worcester, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

As Familia was brought into the church, first officers encircled him and saluted him. “That’s a moment wherein we, as a city of Worcester, join together like a community that has seen and suffered such sadness before by the demise of the rescuers”.

“We’ve brought them to this same church in the past and bid them farewell into the arms of God.” —Father Jonathan Slavinskas

The brave officer will always be remembered for his heroic act.

By Anindo Dey

