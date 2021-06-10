Global Drug Cartel Kingpin El Chapo’s Wife Pleads Guilty for helping him in the business

Joaquin Archivaldo Guzmán Loera, also known as “El Chapo” due to his 168 cm height. He has become a former Mexican drug lord as well as former head of the Sinaloa Cartel, an international crime organization. He was born on April 4, 1957. He is widely regarded as the world’s most powerful narcotics smuggler. Guzmán was nurtured in an impoverished agricultural family in Sinaloa. During his early years, he was subjected to physical violence by his father, and he also got involved in drug trafficking with his dad by helping him produce marijuana for dealerships.

As per the New York Times, the spouse of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera, the Mexican drug lord who has been undergoing a life term inside federal prison, will confess on Thursday to supporting Guzman in running the Sinaloa Cartel and helping him in a jail evacuation.

Ms. Coronel, 31, is scheduled to appear in Federal District Court in Washington on Thursday morning for submission of her confession. After an almost 2 years inquiry by US law enforcement officials concerning her position as a collaborator to her husband, Joaquin Guzmán Loera, she was arrested in February at Dulles International Airport in Washington.

Analysts who research the drug smuggler world believe Coronel built out an extraordinary place for herself, irrespective of guilt or innocence. She seems to have been a public person, a businesswoman, and a guardian, supporting her husband in controlling who had access to him as he ran the gang.

According to Cecilia Farfán-Méndez, a scholar at the University of California in San Diego, drug traffickers’ spouses are traditionally viewed as “extremely sexual” and “without agency”. “She demonstrated that women can occupy positions of authority,” said Coronel.

Hers is a personal narrative involving an unfaithful spouse, a mistress, and also a criminal organization. Nonetheless, it puts the spotlight on the shadowy world of drug lords and the women that populate it. Soon later, the tables were turned on Coronel, who was arrested and jailed without bail. A trial date has yet to be scheduled. If she is proven guilty, she might face a life sentence in jail.

