Download Battleground Mobile India (BGMI) Early Access APK+OBB

After the ban of India’s most favorite gaming application PUBG Mobile. India’s gaming community was always waiting for its personalized version of the game. Due to which Battleground mobile India became one of the most anticipated games.

The Wait for BGMI is finally over as Krafton Inc. has released the game for download on Android devices on Google Play Store. It should also be noted that currently, the game is still in its early release, thus it would not be available for everyone. As of now, only Streamers and professional or esports players have given its early access.

Users who got the download option for the game on the Google Play Store can use it to access the early access of game. Those who haven’t got the early access feature should not get disappointed as they can also download the APK and OBB provided by us here in this article.

Since the game was banned in September 2020 by the Indian government. It’s been a long time since the fans were eagerly waiting for this day. These past few days there were rumors that the release of the game can further be postponed but Krafton shattered those rumors by releasing the early access of the game.

BGMI Early Access APK and OBB size

To Download the BGMI Early Access user must have a total of 716 MB of free space. So do not forget to make enough space in your device before downloading the application. If we divide the APK and OBB, the size of the APK file would be around 71 MB whereas the OBB file will take a space of around 619 MB.

BGMI comes with two different options to download for in-game resource packs:

Low-spec Resource Pack: 379.6MB

For users having a low-end device or those who want to download a low graphics version can opt for this Resource pack as it will be downloaded quickly.

(If anyone is impatient to play the game)

For Users who want to experience the best graphics version of the game. This Resource pack provides HD quality graphics which gives the user a premium gaming experience.

Steps to download Battleground Mobile India

There are two ways to download and play Battleground Mobile India on your device:

Method 1:

Open Google Play Store on your device. Seach for Battleground Mobile India in Google Play Store. Join the beta program of Battlegrounds Mobile India by Pre-Registering the App. Once you have registered for the beta program tap on the Download button(If the Download button is not visible try Way 2). After downloading the game you will see an Install button. Tap on it then install the application on your device. Now open the game and enjoy the experience of a premium game.

Method 2:

Download the BGMI APK file from the link given below. Open the File Manager and install the APK file of the game. Enable the installation of apps from unknown sources, then navigate by following the steps ahead Settings > Safety and privacy > Install apps from Unknown Sources. Once the APK is installed, download and move the OBB file to Android > OBB > com.pubg.imobile Launch Battlegrounds Mobile India and enjoy the game.

YouTubers and Streamers sharing their experience

The moment the game dropped for its early access many gaming streamers started to Stream the first look and initial experience of the game on youtube and various other platforms. Famous YouTubers such as Dynamo Gaming(9.61 Million Subscribers), The RawKnee Gaming (2.48 Million Subscribers), sc0ut (3.64 Million Subscribers) streamed sharing their views on the game. These early streams are gathering enormous viewership as Dynamo Gaming reached a high of around 180,000 live watching and sc0ut touched the mark of 150,000 live watching after a long period of time.

These large number of live watchings are enough to demonstrate the popularity, excitement, and hype among gamers across the country.

Download Battleground Mobile India from the Links are listed below:

APK Download Link

OBB Download Link

Stay tuned with us as we will update our viewers with every Latest Update or Leak regarding Battleground Mobile India (BGMI).

