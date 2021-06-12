Harry Hamlin reveals how his romance with Ursula Andress began: ‘I didn’t know what to say’

Harry Robinson Hamlin born on October 30, 1951, is an actor, novelist, as well as businessman from the United States. He is popularly recognized as Perseus in Clash of the Titans (1981) and also Michael Kuzak in the courtroom tv-series L.A. Law, in which Hamlin got 3 Golden Globe nominations. Hamlin was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for Incredible Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his recurring performance on the AMC drama series Mad Men.

Ursula Andress born on March 19, 1936, is a Switzerland actress, former model, and also sex icon who has worked in films from the United States, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Honey Ryder, the Bond girl in the first James Bond film, Dr. No, has been her breakout role in 1962. She ended up playing Vesper Lynd there in the 1967 Bond spoof Casino Royale.

How did romance start?

In late 1981, Hamlin and Ursula had their first meeting on the set of “Clash of the Titans,” when he was filming his sequence. When Hamlin first saw Ursula in the James Bond film “Dr. No,” she was 16 years old. This was their first opportunity to get to know each other. Hamlin’s parents gave him a subscription to Playboy on Christman as a gift when he was 12 years old for some inexplicable reason. His parents were also enjoyed watching ‘Dr. No.’

Ursula appeared in one of the Playboys and performed admirably. In their initial meeting, Hamlin never mentioned this to Ursula. Hamlin, on the other hand, adored her design in Playboy when he was only 13 years old. Despite the fact that they never shared a scene in “Clash,” they began dating after meeting at a cast dinner in London.

How it started actually?

Everyone came to ask Hamlin to a seat near Ursula before traveling to Rome for filming. He was a little hesitant and didn’t know where to begin, so the conversation began in the flea market. Ursula texted him after arriving in Rome and informed him that she was sleeping only five houses down from the hotel and that there was a flea market on Porto Portese, so she encouraged Hamlin to come along.

This was the moment where it all started.

