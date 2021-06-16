Jada Pinkett Smith Releases Never-Before-Seen Poem By Tupac For His 50th Birthday

An American actress, Jada Koren Pinkett Smith who is also a businesswoman, screenwriter, talk show host, producer, and sometimes singer-songwriter, was born on September 18, 1971. In 1990, she began acting as a guest performer just on the short-lived sitcom True Colors, and then went on to star in the tv series “A Different World”. In Menace II Society, she received her feature film debut in 1993. Her debut came in the 1996 comedy The Nutty Professor, in which she featured alongside Eddie Murphy, and she has since appeared in over 20 blockbuster movies.

In 2002, Pinkett, Smith began her musical career, when she was a member of the heavy metal band Wicked Wisdom, for which she sang and wrote songs. In 1997, Jada Pinkett Smith has been married to Will Smith and has two children with him: son Jaden and daughter Willow. She is perhaps the stepmother of Trey Smith, Smith’s son of his previous marriage.

Friendship

They both met while attending the Baltimore School for the Arts and became good friends with rapper Tupac Shakur . She was a narcotics dealer when she met Shakur. Tupac Shakur’s sudden death, according to Jada Pinkett Smith, made her ‘angry at God.’ During an episode of Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith discussed her ongoing grief for Shakur, She claims that losing Shakur and many other companions when she was young left her with a lot of hostility and bitterness, which she still retains.

A Gift by Jada Pinkett

On 15th June 2021, Jada Pinkett Smith tweeted that seemed to be an unreleased poem for the late musician Tupac Shakur on Tuesday evening to mark what would’ve been her mate’s 50th birthday if he was alive. At the age of 25, the great musician and writer were assassinated. Every year, his legions of devotees commemorate his birthday. Because of all the messages, he was trending on Twitter on Wednesday.

Smith stated in part for the description of the poem “Lost Soulz” on Instagram, “Tupac Amaru Shakur would have been 50 midnight tonight! As we prepare to celebrate his legacy … let’s remember him for that which we loved most … his way with words.”

