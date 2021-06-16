Mackenzie Scott gives $15 million grant to South Bronx’s Hostos Community College

An American novelist and philanthropist, MacKenzie Scott was born on April 7, 1970. As per the record on May 29, 2021, she has a net worth of US$57.0 billion due to which she is considered as the 3rd wealthiest in the globe as well as 21st wealthiest individual overall. She is well-known for her relationship to and high-profile divorce from Jeff Bezos, the creator of Amazon and Blue Origin, as well as her role in the company’s development. She has signed the Giving Pledge, pledging to donate at least 50% of her fortune to charity. She provided charitable offerings of $5.8 billion in 2020, one of the greatest annual contributions by a private citizen to working charity.

About Hostos Community College

Since 1968, Hostos Community College has been known for its knowledgable catalyst as it had changed the South Bronx and surrounding areas, transforming and increasing the standards of life. Hostos have been considered to be a starting point for lifetime learning, professional achievement, and transfer to advanced higher education programs, as well as a gateway to intellectual progress and social mobility that the society needs for its advancement growth. Hostos provides 28 associate degree programs and two certificate programs that can be accepted to four-year colleges at The City University of New York (CUNY) or to other schools for baccalaureate studies.

Donation of $15 million to Hostos Community College

In a medium post-Tuesday, philanthropist MacKenzie Scott announced that she would donate $15 million to Hostos Community College and making it the author’s third CUNY institution to acquire a historically significant grant in less than a year.

Scott explains in the Medium post that she, her husband Dan Jewett, and a research team planned to spend the first 3 months of the year classifying “high-impact groups and institutions” in “categories and communities that have been historically underfunded and overlooked,” ultimately deciding to grant $2.7 billion to 286 universities and groups.

The reward is the highest grant ever made to Hostos Community College. Scott gave $30 million to Lehman College and the District of Manhattan Community College in December of last year. By Scott, It is the biggest single donation in both school’s history.

