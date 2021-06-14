Michael Ruben Rinaldi claimed two wins and a second place at Misano World Circuit

Following his legendry win in Race 1, Michael Rinaldi attempts to complete the ideal weekend by achieving victory in the Superpole Race and then competing for the hat-trick until the final track of the second race.

To pass Razgatlioglu (Yamaha), Rinaldi’s effort on the fifth track of the Superpole Race will be talked about for years. After a fantastic start, the Italian racer begins to create pressure and after an amazing first track, he claims victory in the Superpole Race. Redding also tried to take the lead position and appears to catch Rea(Kawasaki) during the last phase of the race but eventually ended up taking fourth place.

Result of the Superpole Race

The first place was won by M. Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati).

Yamaha’s T. Razgatlioglu took second place.

J. Rea (Kawasaki) took third place.

Fourth place went to S. Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati).

A. Lowes (Kawasaki) took fifth place.

Getting started from the perfect position, Michael Rinaldi competes in a stunning fight with Rea and Razgatlioglu in the opening two circuits. Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) surged towards the front upon taking advantage of Razgatlioglu’s important stance on Rinaldi on the starting grid, gliding down the inner duo at Turn 4. Rinaldi recovered well enough to beat Turkish youngster Razgatlioglu. Before Toprak’s approach, the Italian rider maintains to be in the lead till halfway through the race Rinaldi tries to fight for the lead in the final three races, but he does not really find the right circumstances. Rinaldi quickly overtook Rea to step up to the plate of the championship, but Rea was able to reply after Rinaldi made a simple mistake. Rinaldi was able to reclaim the lead a little later. At Turn 8, Razgatlioglu took his chance on Rea to go into the second position, and he quickly turned his attention to Rinaldi in pursuit of his first winning of the 2021 season.

Outcome of Race-2

Yamaha’s T. Razgatlioglu took first place.

Second place went to M. Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati).

J. Rea (Kawasaki) took third place.

Fourth place went to S. Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati).

