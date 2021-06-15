Money Heist Season 5 Release Date, cast and Trailer

Money Heist premiered on Netflix back in 2017 and has since become the most popular non-English series on the platform (OTT). Season 4 exceeded all prior records by reaching more than 60 million homes, a new high. Season 4 of The Heist was full of mystery, violence, and also more bloodshed than in previous seasons. The series has a worldwide following, and the final season is ready to air.

Details of the show

Title Details TV Series Name Money Heist – La Casa de Papel Delay Streaming Network Netflix Director Jesus Colmenar Main Star Álvaro Morte as Sergio Marquina Genres crime, drama Country Origin USA Language English, Spanish Season Released 4 Episode 31 Release Date Volume 1: 3rd September 2021

Volume 2: 3rd December 2021

StoryLine

A mysterious gentleman known only as The Professor is planning the greatest heist in history. He sought the help of 8 of the nation’s most treacherous criminals to carry out this strategy of Money Heist. Following are the characters:

Tokyo, a seasoned thief

Nairobi, the counterfeiter

Rio, the computer scientist

Moscow, the drilling specialist

Denver, Moscow’s uncle

Berlin, the ringleader

Helsinki and Oslo, Balkan war veterans

The goal is to gain access to Spain’s Royal Mint and generate €2.4 billion by avoiding a single drop of blood in lesser than 11 days. The group hijacked 67 people, along with the daughter of the British Ambassador into the Royal Mint. Along with the mastermind operating on the outside, they primed to stay every time one step ahead of the police.

What is the plot of Money Heist Part 5 and Expectations?

The synopsis reads, “The crew was already sealed in the Bank of Spain for almost 100 hours”. “They were able to save Lisbon, but now they are facing their darkest times after sacrificing one of their own gang”. Sierra has kidnapped the Professor, and he doesn’t have an escape strategy for the very first time. When it appears that nothing more could possibly go wrong, an enemy arrives who is far more terrific than any they’ve encountered before: the troops. The biggest heist in mankind is winding down, and what started as a heist will evolve into a war.

Expectations In season 5, fans will be glad to discover that they’ll be able to watch Berlin once again, as beautiful as ever. Although Nairobi died at the conclusion of season four, she may be seen in flashback scenes in season 5. We may also see some fresh faces join the group. Season 5, like each other season of Money Heist, would begin with the professor and also with his gang messing about with the cops, weaponry, and hostages, among other things. All of the dirty tactics will be taken to new heights in every aspect. The inspector, Alicia, singing “Bella Ciao” at the close of season 4 will provide a surprise to the overall plot and storyline in season 5. In the last season, we heard the characters associated with Berlin play this song. This signifies that Alicia will join the crew in Season 5. According to several fan ideas and suspicions, Alicia may potentially be Berlin’s wife from the season 4 flashbacks.

Money Heist Season Five Release Date

Season 5 work was affected by the worldwide epidemic and the upcoming problems from Covid-19. Netflix suspended all original production for two weeks in March 2020. The production began in August 2020 and was projected to conclude in January 2021 and also anticipated for post-production.

Recently Netflix has announced great news for the fans of Money Heist, they have given an official launch date for Money Heist SEASON 5.

Release date for:

Volume 1 – September 3, 2021

Volume 2- December 3, 2021

La Casa de Papel / Money Heist is finally coming back! Part 5: Volume 1 premieres September 3

Part 5: Volume 2 premieres December 3 pic.twitter.com/kHQfVhw84F — Netflix (@netflix) May 24, 2021

Trailer of Money Heist Season 5

A short teaser of Money Heist Season 5 has been released announcing the release date of the final season which looks explosive. Just watch it now

Money Heist Season 5 cast

Álvaro Morte as The Professor

Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo

Itziar Ituño as Lisbon

Miguel Herrán as Rio

Jaime Lorente as Denver

Esther Acebo as Stockholm

Enrique Arce as Arturo

Darko Peric as Helsinki

Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota

Luka Peros as Marseille

Belén Cuesta as Manila

Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo

Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo

Najwa Nimri as Inspector Sierra

José Manuel Poga as Gandia

Pedro Alonso as Berlin

