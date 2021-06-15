Money Heist Season 5 Release Date, cast and Trailer

Money Heist premiered on Netflix back in 2017 and has since become the most popular non-English series on the platform (OTT). Season 4 exceeded all prior records by reaching more than 60 million homes, a new high. Season 4 of The Heist was full of mystery, violence, and also more bloodshed than in previous seasons. The series has a worldwide following, and the final season is ready to air.
Details of the show
|
Title
|
Details
|TV Series Name
|
Money Heist – La Casa de Papel Delay
|Streaming Network
|Netflix
|
Director
|
Jesus Colmenar
|
Main Star
|
Álvaro Morte as Sergio Marquina
|
Genres
|crime, drama
|Country Origin
|
USA
|
Language
|English, Spanish
|Season Released
|
4
|Episode
|
31
|Release Date
|
Volume 1: 3rd September 2021
StoryLine
A mysterious gentleman known only as The Professor is planning the greatest heist in history. He sought the help of 8 of the nation’s most treacherous criminals to carry out this strategy of Money Heist. Following are the characters:
Tokyo, a seasoned thief
Nairobi, the counterfeiter
Rio, the computer scientist
Moscow, the drilling specialist
Denver, Moscow’s uncle
Berlin, the ringleader
Helsinki and Oslo, Balkan war veterans
The goal is to gain access to Spain’s Royal Mint and generate €2.4 billion by avoiding a single drop of blood in lesser than 11 days. The group hijacked 67 people, along with the daughter of the British Ambassador into the Royal Mint. Along with the mastermind operating on the outside, they primed to stay every time one step ahead of the police.
What is the plot of Money Heist Part 5 and Expectations?
The synopsis reads, “The crew was already sealed in the Bank of Spain for almost 100 hours”. “They were able to save Lisbon, but now they are facing their darkest times after sacrificing one of their own gang”. Sierra has kidnapped the Professor, and he doesn’t have an escape strategy for the very first time. When it appears that nothing more could possibly go wrong, an enemy arrives who is far more terrific than any they’ve encountered before: the troops. The biggest heist in mankind is winding down, and what started as a heist will evolve into a war.
Expectations
In season 5, fans will be glad to discover that they’ll be able to watch Berlin once again, as beautiful as ever. Although Nairobi died at the conclusion of season four, she may be seen in flashback scenes in season 5. We may also see some fresh faces join the group.
Season 5, like each other season of Money Heist, would begin with the professor and also with his gang messing about with the cops, weaponry, and hostages, among other things. All of the dirty tactics will be taken to new heights in every aspect.
The inspector, Alicia, singing “Bella Ciao” at the close of season 4 will provide a surprise to the overall plot and storyline in season 5. In the last season, we heard the characters associated with Berlin play this song. This signifies that Alicia will join the crew in Season 5. According to several fan ideas and suspicions, Alicia may potentially be Berlin’s wife from the season 4 flashbacks.
Money Heist Season Five Release Date
Season 5 work was affected by the worldwide epidemic and the upcoming problems from Covid-19. Netflix suspended all original production for two weeks in March 2020. The production began in August 2020 and was projected to conclude in January 2021 and also anticipated for post-production.
Recently Netflix has announced great news for the fans of Money Heist, they have given an official launch date for Money Heist SEASON 5.
Release date for:
Volume 1 – September 3, 2021
Volume 2- December 3, 2021
La Casa de Papel / Money Heist is finally coming back!
Part 5: Volume 1 premieres September 3
Part 5: Volume 2 premieres December 3 pic.twitter.com/kHQfVhw84F
— Netflix (@netflix) May 24, 2021
Trailer of Money Heist Season 5
A short teaser of Money Heist Season 5 has been released announcing the release date of the final season which looks explosive. Just watch it now
Money Heist Season 5 cast
- Álvaro Morte as The Professor
- Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo
- Itziar Ituño as Lisbon
- Miguel Herrán as Rio
- Jaime Lorente as Denver
- Esther Acebo as Stockholm
- Enrique Arce as Arturo
- Darko Peric as Helsinki
- Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota
- Luka Peros as Marseille
- Belén Cuesta as Manila
- Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo
- Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo
- Najwa Nimri as Inspector Sierra
- José Manuel Poga as Gandia
- Pedro Alonso as Berlin
