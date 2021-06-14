Panthers legend Steve Smith Sr. eager to step into the broadcast booth for his former team

Stevonne Latrall Smith Sr., a well-known qualified, efficient, and experienced American football player, was born on May 12, 1979, and has been a wide receiver in the National Football League (NFL) for an incredible 16 years, mainly with the Carolina Panthers as well as also with the Baltimore Ravens. He was picked by the Panthers in the 3rd round of the 2001 NFL Season after playing college football for the Utah Utes.

Achievements

In 2005, he established himself as one of the greatest successful wide receivers in the National Football League (NFL) in the 21st century , 5-time Pro Bowler and 3-time All-Pro who also led the league in catches, receiving yards, and touchdowns. In March 2014, he spent 13 seasons with the Panthers until joining the Ravens and also he holds the Panthers’ all-time records for overall touchdowns (67), catches (836) and receiving yards (12,197). He became the 35th player in NFL past records to reach 10,000 yards receiving in 2011. He was 7th in NFL career receiving yards (14,731), 7th in NFL career all-purpose yards (19,180), 12th in overall catches (1,031), and 25th in receiving touchdowns when he retired (81).

Is a famous receiver on his way to becoming a great TV analyst?

Perhaps we all want to put a bit more pressure on it. According to the official club website, former Panther wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. will join the booth for the 2021 preseason broadcasts, which will be a lot of fun to watch. For the first time in his career, Smith, who works as an analyst for the NFL Network, will be a part of a live game broadcast. He’ll be accompanying Taylor Zarzour, the new Panthers TV Network play-by-play announcer.

The Panthers’ preseason games will be broadcast on local tv stations across North and South Carolina and streamed live on Panthers.com for free.

Here is a list of upcoming Carolina’s Preseason Games:

8/15 vs Colts, 1 p.m.

8/21 vs Ravens, 7 p.m.

8/27 vs Steelers, 7:30 p.m.

For the 2021 preseason, Zarzour will become the Panthers TV Network’s new play-by-play announcer, while Smith Sr. will play again this season as his analyst, accompanying sports commentator Kristen Balboni. Zarzour and Smith Sr. have a long history together, going all the way back to their broadcasts on local sports talk radio station WFNZ, from when they first developed the relationship they intend to share with fans this summer.

