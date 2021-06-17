Satya Nadella: Microsoft Board steps up an Indian as Chairman

It has been a proud moment for all the Indians since Microsoft Corporation announced Satya Nadella, the company’s chief executive officer, as its next chairman on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, succeeding John Thompson. Nadella, who succeeded Steve Ballmer as CEO in 2014, has been important in the company’s growth, including billion-dollar investments such as LinkedIn, Nuance Communications, and ZeniMax. The post that has been assigned to Nadella holds greater responsibilities, and the previous person to hold it at Microsoft was Bill Gates, who vacated the post when he resigned.

The Indian-born CEO of Microsoft has been appointed to be the Chairman as his post in which he will “lead the effort to define the agenda for the board.” Thompson who has been holding the position of the company as chairman will now be operating as the main executive board director of Microsoft.

The senior leadership announcement came over a year after Bill Gates resigned from the board of directors, saying he wanted to concentrate on the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the world’s largest charities. After hearing in 2019 that Gates had attempted to develop a romantic relationship with an employee over 20 years ago, the firm said last month that it had initiated an investigation into his contact with the individual.

Microsoft has refused to say whether or not the company’s board of directors had agreed that Gates should step down. In addition, the business declared a dividend payment of 56 cents per share, which will be delivered on September 9.

What commitments will Nadella be responsible for?

Since Nadella has been appointed to hold bigger responsibilities, in order to meet the board’s agenda he will now be utilizing all this knowledge and experience to meet the demands of the company by evaluating and following the right strategic opportunities. He will now identify the risks and the mitigation measures that the board considers. Nadella, 53, succeeds Thompson, who will preserve supervisory jurisdiction as the silver managing auditor, by providing the necessary ideas and ways to improve the working on behalf of the directors, design innovative aesthetic ways for the executive seasons, scheduling gatherings in order to know about the innovative ideas that the team can bring into the firm that will lead to the growth of Microsoft.

The board also declared a quarterly dividend of USD 0.56 per share in addition to these job adjustments. The dividend will be paid to shareholders of record on August 19, 2021, on September 9, 2021. Microsoft is currently worth more than three trillion dollars, and CEO Satya Nadella has played a key role in achieving this in his time with the business. As a result, he has established himself as one of Microsoft’s most successful CEOs and one of the finest of the contemporary era’s Big Tech businesses. With that in mind, Nadella is now prepared to step up to a bigger position.

