Sea of Thieves crossovers “Pirates of the Caribbean” in its new world as it officially partnered with Disney

With the partnership from Disney, the Pirates of the Caribbean series now introducing Jack Sparrow and Dany Jones to “Sea of Thieves”. Dany Jones first appears in the “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” who was captain of the cursed with a ghost ship. This Sunday in Microsoft’s E3 showcase with the theme presented as “A Pirate’s Life” which is a free update in the multiplayer game “Sea of Thieves” .”It is the ultimate Pirate crossover” said Joe Neate who is executive producer.

About Updates in the Game “Sea of Thieves”-

Before the official reveals of the new update in the game, Neate, Mike Chapman who is a rare creative director, Pixar Games Luigi Priore and vice president of Disney appear in the footage, and now we know the reason for their meeting after the announcement of the partnership of the Disney with Pirates of Caribbean.

Once the Rare creative director Mike Chapman said that One of the projects that the “sea of thieves” team do for praising during the development was “Pirates of Caribbean” and he wants to work with Disney in the future as Disney is one of the proper-me moment.

This update is a secret since E3 2019, according to Neate, Mike Chapman, and Luigi Priore. They first came up with this idea and talk to Disney and they were very clear about the idea but being “A walking encyclopedia” of Pirates of the Caribbean. Mike Chapman comes with the idea which seems perfect. In the first official meeting with Disney, both Mike and Neate say to each other that they will do a miracle in the next 45 minutes.

The most difficult work is to get authentication from “Pirates of the Caribbean ” and “Sea of Thieves ” as the game is first introduced on 20 March 2018 which is 3 years from now.

