Texans asked to conserve electricity by ERCOT as temperature rises to 90s

An American organization that works to operates Texas’s electrical grid, the Texas Interconnection,i.e, The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc. (ERCOT). Which supplies electricity to more than 25 million Texas users or customers and also provides 90 percent of the state’s electricity load.

“I don’t think the power is going to go out, but it’s a little bit frustrating on a day (with temperatures in the) the 70s and 80s that we would be in this kind of bind,” Rhodes said. “If it were pushing 90 in Dallas, Austin, and Houston, that would be freakout time. Luckily it’s not so bad that A/C isn’t pushing the grid over.”

Incident of Tuesday-

Without any declaration of an energy emergency, The people across the state stop or reduce the usage of electricity on Tuesday night.n February, approximately 133 people die across the state, mostly by hypothermia, and a Million of people in Texas died due to the winter storm and there is no means fro which we can boil water or get rid of frozen and burst pipes. The condition of February’s winter storm seems to be the most deadly and most expensive disaster in state history. Tuesday night many of the grids are not working as they are under maintenance for repair. Texan asked to conserve electricity by The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc. (ERCOT) as there is the rise in temperature to 90s, so they advise to conserve the energy which is producing from the grid. Sometimes maintenance may lead to interrupt during the spring. But eventually, they are getting prepared for the extreme heat in the summer and extreme cold in the winter. They didn’t want to lose people again as they lose them in the February storm.

