Rory Stewart wins twitter with his Number 10 April Fool’s Day Prank

Rory Stewart has pranked his Twitter followers with his unexpected Number 10 joke but it looks like some people forgot that it’s April Fool’s Day and Rory is here to surprise everyone.

April 1st is the day when on every social media website is flooded with endless unexpected jokes, pranks, memes and confusing social media posts.

Celebrities, politicians and news organizations all tried their hands on the occasion to pull harmless pranks and fill entire social media with laughter and joy across globe.

Like others Former MP Rory Stewart also took advantage of the day to pull a prank on his vast Twitter following of 359k.

RORY STEWART PRANKS TWITTER

It is an honour to have been asked by the PM to serve as Director of Communications for No10 Downing Street. I am looking forward to working with the PM, Ministers and Members of Parliament on the issues that matter most to our country — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) April 1, 2022

Rory Stewart almost got people to believe that the is going to be the next Director of Communications at No 10.

Stewart tweeted on Friday morning, “It is an honor to have been asked by the PM to serve as Director of Communications for No 10 Downing Street,”.

“I am looking forward to working with the PM, Ministers and Members of Parliament on the issues that matter most to our country,” he continued.

The tweet went viral with 22.8k likes and 5,000 comments at the time of publication of this article.

Those who didn’t check today’s date believed that Stewart was really asked by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to become his next communications chief.

But others who have followed Stewart on Twitter for a long time are aware that he is not the biggest fan of Johnson and the penny immediately dropped for them.

WHO IS RORY STEWART?

Rory Stewart is a 49-year-old former politician, diplomat and academic. He currently serves as senior fellow at Yale University’s Jackson Institute for Global Affairs.

He was elected to the House of Commons in 2010 and served under the David Cameron administration as Minister for the Environment from 2015 to 2016.

During his career as a politician, he served in four different departments. Stewart was Secretary of State for International Development from May 2019 to July 2019.

He was a candidate for a leader of the Conservative Party and resigned from his role as a politician after Johnson became Prime Minister.

He is also a published author of the books The Places in Between, Can Intervention Work? and The Marches.

TWITTER REACTS TO THE JOKE

It’s safe to say that many Twitter users got pranked by Stewart’s joke as they simply forgot it is April Fool’s Day.

One person reacted: “You once said you would never work under Johnson and here you go” to which another user responded: “Have got a calendar handy?”

Another one, who got seemingly pranked, wrote: “Tell me you don’t understand the UK parliamentary system without saying it.”

Someone else commented: “Every year we have April Fool’s day and yet peeps still see a tweet that seems really unexpected and go with what seems unbelievable and don’t connect the dots.”

